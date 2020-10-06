Hurricane Delta now Category 2, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. It’s now a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph. Forecasters now expect the Cayman Islands and Cuba to be spared Delta’s most dangerous winds. Not so Mexico’s Yucatan, where remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma are still soaking low-lying resorts that could get an extremely dangerous 9 foot storm surge. Delta is expected to pound the Yucatan on Wednesday make landfall along the U.S. coast around Friday. It should make for a very wet weekend across much of the southeastern United States.