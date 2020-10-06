 Skip to Content

Stillman Valley’s Boyd makes college commitment

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Stillman Valley softball player Macie Boyd made her college commitment official Tuesday. The senior standout will continue her playing career and education at Trinity International University.

Boyd held a signing ceremony at her home Tuesday night. The pitcher missed out on her junior season when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the season. She hopes to get back out there with the Lady Cardinals this coming spring before heading off to college to play.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

