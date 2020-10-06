Stillman Valley’s Boyd makes college commitment

Stillman Valley’s Boyd makes college commitmentNew
STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Stillman Valley softball player Macie Boyd made her college commitment official Tuesday. The senior standout will continue her playing career and education at Trinity International University.
Boyd held a signing ceremony at her home Tuesday night. The pitcher missed out on her junior season when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the season. She hopes to get back out there with the Lady Cardinals this coming spring before heading off to college to play.