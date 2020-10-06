Some mail-in ballots in Rockford get rejected because of missed steps

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday marks four weeks out from Election Day and the Rockford Board of Elections said that some voters aren't mailing in their ballots properly--leading to rejections.

Rockford Board of Elections Executive Director, Stacey Bixby, said Tuesday that voters will get a notice if their ballot is rejected with instructions on how to cast a replacement ballot.

Voters who choose to cast their ballot by mail will receive an envelope with a yellow instruction sheet, smaller envelope and a ballot inside the smaller envelope.

Voters must use a blue or black ink pen to fill out circles on the ballot completely and voters should fill out their ballots privately.

Once the ballot is completed, voters must place their ballot folded inside the smaller envelope and sign and date the smaller envelope. Bixby said a primary reason for ballot rejection in Rockford is failure to sign and date the smaller envelope.

Voters must then seal the smaller envelope. Bixby said leaving the smaller envelope unsealed will force the board of elections to null and void the ballot. Once voters sign, date and seal their envelope, they must place it inside the bigger envelope to mail back to their local election authority.

Voters can choose to drop their mail-in ballot off at their local election authority's drop box, many newly made available this election season as more mail-in voting is expected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters must follow all of the same steps if they choose to drop their ballot in a drop box.

See the following list for links to resources from your local election authority.

If you live inside the city of Rockford, CLICK HERE.

If you live in Winnebago County but outside the city of Rockford, CLICK HERE.

If you live in Boone County, CLICK HERE.

If you live in Ogle County, CLICK HERE.

If you live in Stephenson County, CLICK HERE.

If you live in Lee County, CLICK HERE.