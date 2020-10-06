Official: Malian politician Cisse, French aid worker freed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — An official says Islamic extremists have freed a prominent Malian politician and French aid worker. The two freed hostages boarded a plane in Mali’s Kidal region on Tuesday and were headed to the capital of Bamako. Soumaila Cisse had been held captive for more than six months after al-Qaida-linked militants attacked his convoy while he was campaigning in northern Mali. French aid worker Sophie Petronin had been kidnapped back in 2016. News of their release comes days after the Malian government freed some 180 jihadists, fueling speculation of a prisoner exchange.