Michigan health chief cites ‘broad’ authority, issues rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s health chief says he has “broad” legal authority to curb the coronavirus. Robert Gordon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday issued additional orders reinstituting restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling and requiring schools to notify the public of infections. He told local health departments to inform K-12 schools within 24 hours of learning of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19. A school must post it on its website. Gordon says mask rules he issued this week cannot be voluntary and orders set common expectations for everyone.