Madigan investigative committee halts hearings until after election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The special legislative committee investigating longtime House Speaker Mike Madigan won’t return to Springfield until after the election. Republican members of the committee immediately bashed Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) for making the decision.

Welch says the committee will meet again on November 5, without the backdrop of a political campaign. Republicans feel he is acting as a shield for Madigan when Illinoisans deserve answers about the Speaker’s involvement in the bribery scheme with ComEd.

Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) called Welch a coward Tuesday for delaying the investigation.

“Chris Welch said that he was going to run a professional investigation,” Mazzochi said. “This is not how a professional runs an investigation. This is how a political professional covers up the truth and crushes an investigation.”

Republicans hoped to issue subpoenas for several individuals to testify before the committee, but Welch stopped the process to review their subpoenas. Now, the Republicans demand Gov. Pritzker step in to get answers from Madigan.

Welch hits back

However, Welch says his colleagues from the other side of the aisle turned the investigation into political theater.

“This is all about political campaigns for a couple of Republicans who are in some tough races and their political hopes are dimming,” Welch added.

He says Madigan still deserves due process throughout the investigation. Welch also feels he has been the adult in the room while others disrespect their colleagues.

“Stop stonewalling. What you’re doing here is unacceptable,” Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) said. “12.8 million residents of Illinois deserve better. We all deserve better. Enough of this nonsense!”

Welch says Republicans shouldn’t have an issue with waiting if they want a true investigation moving forward. He argues Republicans tried to manipulate the rules and law for political gain during hearings.

“I think that it’s important that we remove politics from this process, take the stage away and come back to do the serious work of this committee after the election,” Welch said.

“Chairman Squelch”

Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon), says Democrats are pulling out all stops to help Madigan.

“I don’t think that many folks would assume that an investigative committee formed against a first-term member of the House of Representatives would proceed so slowly or have so many roadblocks and delays that are placed in its way,” Demmer said.

During the press conference, Mazzochi said Welch has now become “Chairman Squelch.” A parody Twitter account championing the name was also created Tuesday night.

“The name-calling that occurred was quite disappointing and quite unprofessional,” Welch responded. “But yet, it’s consistent with the way they’ve treated us all along with all of the last-minute surprises and punches that they’ve thrown from day one.”

What comes next?

Welch’s team has contacted attorneys for Fidel Marquez, a former ComEd executive who pleaded guilty to corruption charges last week. The committee hopes to hear testimony from Marquez, but he currently resides in Arizona. In the meantime, the Democrat sent a leader to ComEd officials requesting documents showing communication between the utility and staff, contractors or consultants of governors, and legislative leaders over the last decade.

Demmer is worried Welch’s request involves hundreds of people that could further delay the investigation.

“Since the Special Investigating Committee was created by a petition with a specific charge about Speaker Madigan, and with direct references to the DPA, I believe it is appropriate for the committee to call witnesses and request documents that are relevant to the committee’s charge,” Demmer stated.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin called Welch’s decision to postpone hearings “a disgrace and a slap in the face.”

“The U.S. Attorney has given the SIC authority to investigate, and Governor Pritzker has on numerous occasions urged the Speaker to testify on his role with ComEd’s nine-year bribery scheme,” Durkin stated. “This is just another example of Mike Madigan’s double standard of the House Rules. The Rules of the House apply to all except him.”