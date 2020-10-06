Lawsuit filed against Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in crash that killed 2 people

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and several employees after a police chase ended in a crash that killed two people.



The lawsuit is filed by Penny Bamberger, the wife of Todd Bamberger who was killed in the 2019 crash. Another man, Tareo Henry, was also killed in the crash.



The lawsuit is specifically against Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, Deputy Daniel Monaco, Sgt. Nick Cunningham, and other deputies of the sheriff's office.



It says on Sept. 5, 2019, Deputy Monaco and Sgt. Cunningham, along with other deputies employed by the sheriff's office, were involved in a chase with an SUV driven by Henry.



According to the suit, deputies and the SUV driven by Henry reached speeds in excess of 60, 80 and 90 miles per hour in areas that the speed limits were 40 or 30 miles per hour. Additionally, the suit says twice Sgt. Cunningham ordered deputies to deactivate emergency lights and sirens, but a chase continued "at a high rate of speed despite the unwarranted danger it created."



The chase ended and the crash happened at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Auburn in Rockford. The lawsuit says Todd Bamberger was driving his 2019 GMC Terrain northbound when he lawfully entered the intersection and was struck by the SUV driven by Henry. The lawsuit says Henry ran a red light at a speed of approximately 100 miles per hour with Deputy Monaco and Sgt. Cunningham chasing him at a close distance and approximately the same speed.



The lawsuit outlines six points that the deputy and sergeant acted in a "willful and wanton manner," including:

Initiated, allowed, permitted and caused a chase that continued for a distance of approximately 10 miles at a high rate of speed through residential and commercial districts knowing that civilians and other motorists would be endangered.

Initiated, allowed, permitted and caused said high speed chase to occur and continue despite having no evidence that the driver of the fleeing vehicle and engaged in any criminal activity prior to the chase, let along violation(s) serious enough to justify creating such a high risk of death or great bodily harm to innocent citizens or law enforcement officers.

Failed to discontinue the chase of the Henry SUV within a reasonable time, particularly in light of the excessive speeds and reckless maneuvers repeated through residential and commercial districts at a time of day when civilian vehicle traffic is expected and visibility limited due to terrain and other factors.

Failed to follow proper police procedures and/or regulations such as the State of Illinois Model Guidelines for Police Pursuit promulgated by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (50 ILCS 705/7.5), accepted training standards regarding police pursuits and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office's General Orders related to police chases of this nature.

Failed to follow the relevant police procedures, regulations and training set forth above by not reasonably balancing the legitimate law enforcement interests in apprehending the driver of the Henry SUV against the known risks posed to the public by initiating and continuing the type of high speed chase described in the allegations set forth.

Failed to properly supervise the chase of the Henry SUV, including a failure to terminate said chase while allowing it to continue at excessively high rates of speed through numerous intersections for approximately 10 miles knowing that the driver of the fleeing vehicle had repeatedly exhibited reckless driving maneuvers that endangered the public.

The case is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Lisa Fabiano on Dec. 3, 2020.



13 WREX reached out to the attorney representing Penny Bamberger and have not heard back. We also reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office who referred us to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office who is representing the office in the case.