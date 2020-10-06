Jimmy Kimmel, Sammy Hagar react to death of Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Idol, Nikki Sixx, Paul Stanley, Josh Gad, Tom Morello, Gene Simmons, Diane Warren and more react to the death of guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday at age 65 after battling cancer. Van Halen was a guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god. Kimmel called him “a great musician” while Sixx said Van Halen changed the world and called him “the Mozart of rock guitar.”