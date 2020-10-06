Illinois sees 1,617 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,617 more people were confirmed to carry COVID-19. The case numbers were the result of 49,513 tests. Tuesday’s numbers kept the state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate at 3.4%. Health officials also attributed 32 more Illinois deaths to the virus, raising the pandemic death toll to 8,836. Overall, nearly 6 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Illinois, and more than 305,000 have tested positive since March.