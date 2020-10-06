Iconic Rockford restaurant Rathskeller re-opens after it closed in December

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The iconic Rathskeller re-opened under new ownership on Tuesday morning after it closed in December.

The restaurant's soft open came only a few days after indoor bar and restaurants closed in Region 1, but Griffin wasn't discouraged.

"We're taking it as it comes," Griffin said. "We have lots of ideas for ways to make it work. It just gives us another way to be creative."

During the soft open, you can only enjoy drinks, but food will soon follow like pastries from Crust, the restaurant said. Rathskeller will post more information on menus, hours and COVID-19 guidelines in the coming weeks.

The original Der Rathskeller closed in December 2019 after 90 years in businesses while it searched for a new owner.

This summer, Rockford native Griffin and Jon Reese purchased the historic restaurant. Griffin said he wanted to buy the restaurant in August 2018 but lacked the funding.

"We hope to carry on the legacy," Griffin said. The pair originally planned to open at the end of July.

Since Griffin announced he purchased the Der Rathskeller in June, he said response has been great.

"We're just happy to be in this neighborhood and apart of this community," Griffin said.

You can enjoy German-inspired cuisine and the beer garden between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

"We want to create a platform to create a community," Griffin said. "For as long as people are here, our stories will intermingle and that's how community is created. All are welcome."