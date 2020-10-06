Harvest season 2020 is looking up for local farmers but not without new challenges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Last year's wet spring and cold fall created problems for farmers in our region. Things are looking up this year but not without new challenges. Local farmers are on track but uncertain for what is to come this harvest season.

Soybean crops were still growing this time last year. Many farmers couldn't finish their harvest until December because of unseasonably wet and cold conditions.

"That was the most difficult from a farming, as far as getting in and out of the fields, standpoint that they ever had," said Rockford dairy and grain farmer Brent Pollard.

"Which really delayed harvest, maturity of the crop, along with moisture and yields," said Conserv FS Crop Specialist Trevor Olson.

But this year farmers were able to start harvesting three months earlier.

"We were probably in the fields probably six to eight weeks earlier this year," said Olson.

Pollard says that's thanks to warm sun and dry ground which allowed farmers to plant on time in 2020.

"At the end of September we've already completed all of our soybean harvest," said Pollard.

Olson says the plants are able to mature properly when in the ground for its appropriate about of time. Something that was almost impossible in 2019 when in the cold and rain.

"This year we got real good kernel depth on our corn," said Olson.

But Pollard says it's not all sunshine because farmers are too living in the age of COVID-19.

"It's a big disruption in our supply chain, uncertainty in our markets whether who wants to buy our product and what the price is going to be. It fluctuates, it's fluctuated a lot this year," said Pollard.

"It's not really that we have a shortage of supply. It was more or less we didn't have an infrastructure," said Olson. "We couldn't get the product from where it was at to the final consumer."

But despite the challenges, Olson says harvest is like Christmas for famers.

"Farmers work all year long to see what this fall brings for them, and they are very excited and anxious to get out in these fields and get in those combines," said Olson.

Hoping for more good news in a year where answers remain unclear.

Pollard adds that harvest season usually starts in September or October and goes until all crops are done. He says if this year is a good year like he hopes, he could be done harvesting by Thanksgiving.