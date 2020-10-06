Group seeks changes at Georgia park honoring Confederacy

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Local religious leaders and a grassroots group have held a prayer event on Stone Mountain, gathering in the shadow of a Confederate flag they want removed among other changes at the park boasting a massive carving of Confederate leaders. Tuesday’s gathering included impassioned prayer and pleas for change at the park, which is popular with hikers and sightseers and features the mountainside carving to Southern secessionists Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Around the park, quotes from Confederate soldiers and leaders adorn benches, statues and plaques on the ground. Members of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition want those reminders removed.