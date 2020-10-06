 Skip to Content

Ending cash bail, more rehab part of Pritzker prison plan

New
4:11 pm Illinois News

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois has outlined proposals for improving the criminal justice system. Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the proposals on Tuesday. They stem from a commission headed by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton at work since January. They include eliminating cash bail and determining detention based on a defendant’s threat to public safety. Another plan would provide more health care and mental health treatment to divert low-level drug offenders from prison. And long prison sentences would be shorted by beefed-up rehabilitation programs. Pritzker credited the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus with pushing the agenda for many years. The Legislature returns in November. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content