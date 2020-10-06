Democrats call for Congress to rein in, break up Big Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are calling for Congress to rein in Big Tech, possibly forcing Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business and imposing new uniformity on the terms they offer users. The proposals in a report issued Tuesday follow an investigation by a House Judiciary Committee panel into the companies’ market dominance. Those kinds of forced breakups through a legislative overhaul would be a radical step for Congress to take toward a powerful industry that has come under intensifying scrutiny over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.