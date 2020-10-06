Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

Boeing says the pandemic will reduce demand for new planes for the next decade, long after experts expect a vaccine for COVID-19. The company updated its forecast of the airplane market on Tuesday. It remains upbeat about long-term prospects driven by increasing air travel in Asia. Boeing, which along with Europe’s Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes crumble this year. The Chicago-based company was already under pressure from the grounding last year of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, after two deadly crashes.