6 people charged in Rockford City Hall protest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department announced 6 people have been charged after protesting at Rockford City Hall on Monday.



Police confirmed on Monday at least two people were arrested during the protest.



On Tuesday, police provided more information, saying a total of 6 people were arrested and charged.



Police say after offering a designated space for the protest which would not

block the public entrance, protesters were advised to relocate to the designated protest area numerous times.

Here's a look at the charges announced by police:

Ariel Perez, 20, charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing

Ajia Penix, 32, charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing

Ashley Karsten, 22, charged with assault and disorderly conduct

Antar Baker, 45, charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing

Leslie Rolfe, 29, charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing

Dayna Schultz, 24, charged with charged with criminal trespassing, aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest (2 counts) and aggravated intimidation of a peace officer (2 counts)

Protesters had said they've been gathered since Saturday after Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced Tyris Jones, the man shot by police officers on Friday, was in critical condition.



Hite Ross says Jones took off after being pulled over by police. Officials say Jones approached another motorist and appeared to have a weapon, which is when the officer opened fire.

She says the officer fired his gun five times, shooting Jones three times, including once in the arm and twice in the back.

During the press conference, when asked if Jones had a weapon, Hite Ross said no weapon was recovered at the scene.



Protesters say they want Mayor Tom McNamara to hold a press conference so people can ask more questions about the shooting as well as release the name of the officer who shot Jones.



The shooting now has some community members calling for more transparency from police.