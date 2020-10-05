Warm weather takes over after a cool weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather reverses course and heats up above average for several days in a row. We may not see cool weather like this past weekend's for a while.

Heating up:

Temperatures jumped to near average Monday, and continue to heat up quickly into Tuesday.

Tuesday's highs should reach the low 70's, which places the Stateline a few degrees above average. This breaks a streak of a few days in a row below average.

The weather stays in the low 70's through Thursday, then climb a little more into the middle 70's over the weekend. By that point, we'll be around 10 degrees above average and a lot more like the middle of September.

By next week, the weather cools again, but it may take until the middle of the week before conditions resemble the cooler weather we just had.

Frost-free nights are expected for a while.

Warmer weather means we avoid frost at night for a while. Tuesday morning is 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Sunday night. We'll stay in the 40's and 50's for at night for a while.

Quiet week:

A quiet weather pattern keeps high pressure around for a while.

A parade of high pressure this week keeps the weather quiet for a long stretch. We may not see rain until early next week.

High pressure means a lot of sunny weather this week.

In the mean time, the high pressure leads to a lot of sunshine. Plan on sunny and quiet weather nearly every day this week. Only a few clouds pass through from time to time.

We haven't seen much for rainfall in a while. Aside from a couple rainy days recently, our last stretch of soggy weather came during early September. Sunshine has been the rule since then.

Warm for a while:

The Climate Prediction Center sees warmer than usual weather sticking around for a while.

Looking long term, we may see warmer days more often than not through the middle of the month. According to the Climate Prediction Center, warmer than usual weather is expected through the 19th. We will still have the occasional cool day, but warmer weather looks favored through late October.

This is good news for the fall colors this year. Trees enjoy warm days and cool but frost-free nights. We should have plenty of those moving forward, so the fall colors should pop more than usual this year. Avoiding windy days is key, however. Strong winds blow down the leaves, so calmer days will be handy to enjoy the fall colors as long as possible.