Vistra Corp. to close coal power plants in Illinois, Ohio

CHICAGO (AP) — A Texas-based company is closing its remaining coal-fired power plants in Illinois. Vistra Corp., had already shuttered four Illinois coal-fired power plants in Canton, Coffeen, Havana and Hennepin and agreed to close another near Peoria as part of a legal settlement. But the company based in Irving, Texas, announced Tuesday that it plans to close its four remaining Illinois coal plants within a decade, including Baldwin Power Plant in Randolph County, as part of a plan to transition to renewable energy and to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. It’ll also close two in Ohio.