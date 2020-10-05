Uganda reports blood shortages amid coronavirus pandemic

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Health authorities in Uganda say the supply of blood has sharply declined since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as fewer people donate and schools remain closed. The consequences are sometimes deadly. Students, especially those in secondary school, are the largest group of blood donors in the East African country but schools have been closed since March amid efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The Uganda Red Cross, which helps authorities to mobilize blood donors, says it hasn’t been easy to recruit donors during the pandemic because some people aren’t eating well and their blood levels are too low.