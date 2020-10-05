Tonyan’s touchdowns take Packers to 4-0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — McHenry native Robert Tonyan had a breakout performance on Monday Night Football, catching 6 passes for 98 yards with 3 touchdowns, helping lead the Packers to a 30-16 win over the Falcons. The win puts the Packers all alone atop the NFC North with a perfect 4-0 record.

The Packers, who were without top wide receiver Davante Adams, scored on their opening drive when Aaron Rodgers found Aaron Jones out of the backfield for a touchdown. Rodgers completed 27-33 passes for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Za'Darius Smith led the defense with 3 sacks and 4 tackles for loss, while Rockford native Dean Lowry added a tackle up front for the Packers.

Green Bay has a bye week next week before heading to Tampa Bay Oct. 18.