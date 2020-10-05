Rockford gas prices fell last week for the 19th week in a row

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices fell 0.7 cents per gallon last week for an average of $2.17 per gallon.

National prices fell 4.3 cents per gallon last week and its 49 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy said demand for gas rose last week to the highest level since August even though demand typically drops in the fall.

"If demand continues to somehow defy such conventional trends, we may see an end to the possibility of future declines," Patrick De Haan said, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.