Rochester mayor pleads not guilty in campaign finance case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A lawyer for the embattled mayor of Rochester, New York, entered a not guilty plea Monday on her behalf to campaign finance charges dating to her 2017 reelection campaign. Second-term Democratic Mayor Lovely Warren had been indicted by a grand jury on Friday. She denies intentionally breaking the law. She has faced calls to resign over her city’s handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude at the hands of police. Warren’s campaign treasurer and the treasurer of a political action committee that backed her also pleaded not guilty. They are accused of taking steps to evade contribution limits between 2013 and 2017.