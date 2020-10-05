RECALL: Fruit sold at Walmart recalled over possible Listeria contamination

RECALL: Fruit sold at Walmart recalled over possible Listeria contaminationNew
(WEEK) — Cut and sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart and sold as “Freshness Guaranteed” are subject to an expanded recall over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
According to the FDA, the recall is a precautionary measure after Listeria was detected on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed.
The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in AR, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, OK, and TX.
The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers (see photos). The “best if used by” dates are between October 3, 2020 and October 11, 2020 and the products are as follows:
|UPC
|Item Description
|Best if used by:
|68113118012
|APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz
|10/7/2020
|10/8/2020
|–
|68113118006
|GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118007
|MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118004
|RED APPLE SLICES 14oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|–
|68113118010
|RED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|–
|68113118014
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118015
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118023
|SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113135509
|SUMMER BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113135510
|TROPICAL BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118037
|MANGO CHUNK 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118038
|MANGO SPEARS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118039
|PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118042
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|–
|–
|68113118046
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118043
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|–
|68113118044
|PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz
|10/5/2020
|–
|–
|68113118047
|RED GRAPES 10oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118048
|SEASONAL BLEND 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118049
|SEASONAL BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118050
|SEASONAL BLEND 32oz
|10/5/2020
|–
|–
|68113118069
|SEASONAL TRIO 32oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date. Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the FDA.