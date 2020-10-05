PROTEST AT CITY HALL: Protesters have continued to gather at Rockford City Hall to demand for more information in the officer involved shooting Friday night.For more information: https://wrex.com/2020/10/05/protesters-remain-at-rockford-city-hall-demanding-answers-in-officer-involved-shooting/ Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, 5 October 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Protesters remain at Rockford City Hall, demanding answers in an officer involved shooting last week.



Protesters say they gathered on Saturday after Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced Tyris Jones, the man shot by police officers on Friday, was in critical condition.



Hite Ross says Jones took off after being pulled over by police. Officials say Jones approached another motorist and appeared to have a weapon, which is when the officer opened fire.

She says the officer fired his gun five times, shooting Jones three times, including once in the arm and twice in the back.

During the press conference, when asked if Jones had a weapon, Hite Ross said no weapon was recovered at the scene.



Protesters say they want Mayor Tom McNamara to hold a press conference so people can ask more questions about the shooting as well as release the name of the officer who shot Jones.



Protesters have said they plan on staying outside of city hall as long as necessary.





