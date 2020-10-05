Lithuania foreign minister self-isolates after French visit

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius has gone into isolation this week after he was in contact with two people from the French delegation who tested positive for coronavirus after taking part in the Sept. 28-29 visit of President Emmanuel Macron to the Baltic country. A spokesman for the French Embassy told The Associated Press on Monday that the two were working at the embassy in Vilnius and that the mission in the Lithuanian capital temporarily had been closed thereafter. It wasn’t immediately clear if Macron had contact with the two infected people or if he has been tested.