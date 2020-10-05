Illinois’ trout-fishing season opens on Oct. 17 at 50 sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ fall trout fishing season opens on Oct. 17 at more than 50 ponds, lakes, and streams across the state. For those who can’t wait, the catch-and-release trout season opens Oct. 3 at select locations. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says no trout may be kept during catch-and-release period. Violators will face penalties. The trout program is funded by its participants through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps and the Illinois Fish Management Fund. The daily limit for each participant is five trout.