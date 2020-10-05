UK hit by new virus test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases

LONDON (AP) — The British government has launched an investigation into how nearly 16,000 new coronavirus infections went unreported as a result of a technical glitch. The failing could have given fresh impetus to the country’s coronavirus outbreak and ultimately to an uptick in deaths. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers Monday that 51% of those cases have now been contacted by contact tracers. Hancock’s statement came after the weekend disclosure that a total of 15,841 virus cases weren’t tabulated from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s spokesman on health issues, slammed the government for its latest failing on testing “at one of the most crucial points in the pandemic.”