Gusty winds threaten new growth for Rocky Mountain wildfires

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Rocky Mountain wildfires are flaring again under dry, gusty winds. Firefighters in northern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming worried Monday that embers could blow past areas where they’ve been making progress. They also worry gusts up to 35 mph could keep helicopters and airplanes from flying and dropping water on the flames. The Mullen Fire 100 miles west of Cheyenne in southeastern Wyoming is almost 240 square miles and 14% contained. The Cameron Peak Fire 20 miles west of Fort Collins is nearing 200 square miles and is 42% contained. The fires have burned well over 100 mainly recreational cabins and other structures.