Frost Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in upper 20s to mid 30s will result in

widespread frost.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Through early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

