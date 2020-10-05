Frost Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in upper 20s to mid 30s will result in
widespread frost.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Through early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&