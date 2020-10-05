Frost Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&