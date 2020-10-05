2 justices slam court’s 2015 decision in gay marriage case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has opened its new term with a jolt from two conservative justices on the question of same-sex marriage. Justice Clarence Thomas suggested in a statement that the court needs to revisit the issue after having affirmed the right to gay marriage. Justice Samuel Alito joined him in the statement. The matter resurfaces as the court is expected to take a turn to the right if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed for the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Reversing the court’s decision in the gay marriage case would seem a tall order. But the statement underscores liberals’ fears that the court could roll back some of their hardest-fought gains.