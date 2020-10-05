Several of businesses cited for not following COVID-19 guidelines in Winnebago County, positivity rate above 10 percent

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department says several of businesses in the region have been cited for not following the COVID-19 guidelines put into place by the state.



The Winnebago County Health Department provided an update on the status of the virus on Monday.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, says the county reported 203 new cases of the virus from Saturday through Monday. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 6,685. The county is averaging more 1,300 tests per day, according to Dr. Martell.



The county's 7-day rolling positivity rate is at 10.5%, according to the health department. The region's 7-day positivity rate is at 8.5% as of Oct. 2. If the positivity rate does not decrease, further mitigation efforts could be put into place in the region. Further mitigation efforts include curbside pick up only for dining and even smaller groups of gatherings.



Dr. Martell also says several new businesses have been cited for not following the COVID-19 guidelines set by the state, including:

Baking Grounds

Casey's Pub

Fozzy's

Francesco's

Fear Fest in South Beloit

Golden Corral in Loves Park

Irish Rose Pub

Lima Mar

Neighbor's Bar

Omakase

The Detour

Vintage 501

The health department says the entire list of businesses will be put on the health department's website.

Dr. Martell says common behavior at bars and restaurants, such as removing face coverings to eat/drink, increases the chance of spreading the virus.



Dr. Martell says an increase of cases in the county started in August, before most schools started this year. Dr. Martell says the health department has still not seen any transmission of the virus inside of schools, despite more than 40 schools reporting at least one case of the virus this year. Dr. Martell says people are catching the virus outside of school walls.