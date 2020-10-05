Council to consider apology for anti-Klan rally deaths

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city council will consider a resolution and apology for the shooting deaths of five demonstrators at a rally against the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party nearly 41 years ago. First reported by the News & Record of Greensboro, approval of the resolution would mean the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Nazis and Klan were planning violence in a low-income housing community during a “Death to the Klan” rally on Nov. 3, 1979, organized by members of the Communist Workers Party. Five demonstrators were shot and killed at the rally. Juries acquitted several people of killing the protesters.