Belvidere man turned away from ‘Tilted 10’ because of his disability

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Chase Morgan hasn't ever let his disability get in the way of doing what he wants to do.

Morgan has amniotic banding syndrome. It's a complication that happens when a baby is still in the womb, leaving his right arm not fully developed.

"I have been able to make things work, as long as I am given a shot," said Chase Morgan, Belvidere resident.

But on Sunday night, Morgan says he wasn't given that shot when he and his friends went to 'Tilted 10' at Cherryvale Mall to play laser tag. He says the workers noticed his arm, and weren't sure he could play.

"They contacted one of the managers and they said you needed two hands to play the laser tag," said Morgan.

Morgan said he asked if he could at least give it a try, their response?

"They turned us away because of my arm and they said, 'yeah well it happens'," said Morgan.

13WREX spoke on the phone with Tilted 10's parent company, Nickels and Dimes Incorporation, about the situation.

The senior vice president of operations, Kevin Jordan, said "It was an oversight. We did not know how to operate the device, so we reached out to the manufacturer company this morning."

Jordan went on to tell us, "We turned him away because at the time of the incident we were not of knowledge on how to operate outside of the manufacturers operations."

"My arm has never held me back before in the past so it was very frustrating to have it be a barrier saying I can't do something," said Morgan.

Eric Brown, a disabilities education and advocacy coordinator at RAMP in Rockford, says discrimination like this is all too common.

"Does it happen regularly? Yes," said Brown.

Brown says what happened to Morgan, should never have happened.

"The expectation is we should already be accessible. We should not be having conversations about someone with a disability being turned away on the basis of their disability," said Brown.

Morgan says Tilted 10 offered him his money back, but Morgan says the money isn't the issue, he wants the company to treat everyone equally.

After 13 WREX reached out to Jones, he said the company contacted the manufacturing operation on creating accessible devices for all people.