Beloit Area Community Health Center to offer free breast cancer screenings, mammograms

BELOIT (WREX) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one facility wants to help women make sure they get their screening.

Beloit Area Community Health Center is offering free breast cancer screenings and mammograms. It is for all women 45 years and older or who have a family history of breast cancer who are uninsured or underinsured. It's part of the Well Women Program. Beloit Area Community Health Center Women's Health Nurse Practitioner and Family Nurse Practitioner Laura Anderson says you are more likely to get breast cancer the older you get.

"If you don't get screened, the problem is that women who don't get screened until later on in life often have something like a lump or a cancer or something that could have been caught early if they had had that screening done early," said Anderson.

Beloit Area Community Health Center says it's the only facility to offer the Well Woman Program in Rock County. For more information on the program, click here.