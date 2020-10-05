Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh resumed on Monday morning, with both sides accusing each other of launching attacks. Armenian military officials reported missile strikes hitting Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. The lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in turn, accused Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan. The fighting erupted on Sept. 27 and has killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the decades-old conflict over the region.