3 dead, 1 hurt after partial building collapse in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed when a stairwell collapsed inside a high-rise building under construction in Houston. The fire department said one worker who was injured in Monday’s collapse was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The agency says its firefighters were waiting for engineers to confirm the building was stable enough for them to go in and recover the bodies from the structure, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside. Authorities say 240 workers were at the construction site and all have been accounted for. It was not immediately known what caused the stairwell to collapse.