Northwest Neighbors host Mel Anderson Slow Roll bike event

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Northwest Neighbors partnered with several organizations and agencies to host the Mel Anderson Slow Roll event on Sunday.

The event was put on to help promote health biking and healthy lifestyles for families.

With many families stuck in the house because of COVID-19, 9th ward Alderman Bill Rose says it was the perfect opportunity to get people outside.

"We are just trying to get families out, kinda have good experience outside and take the kids out for a bike ride," said Rose.

Bikes were also given out to families.