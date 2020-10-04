No rally this time as Foles struggles, Bears lose to Colts

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles could stage no magical comeback against the Indianapolis Colts. Facing a smothering defense, the Bears had difficulty coming up with yards let alone points in a 19-11 defeat. Foles led a 16-point comeback in the fourth quarter in his first appearance with the Bears after relieving Mitchell Trubisky against Atlanta the previous week. But the Colts held him in check and came up with a key fourth-quarter interception by Julian Blackmon. Foles went 26 of 42 for 249 yards and a late 16-yard touchdown pass to Allen Robinson.