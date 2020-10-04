Nevada dam changes give rare trout new life 115 years later

WADSWORTH, Nev. (AP) — U.S. and tribal officials are celebrating completion of a $34 million fish bypass system at a Nevada dam that will allow threatened trout to return to some of their native spawning grounds for the first time in more than a century. Construction of the fish-friendly side channel is a major step toward someday enabling the Lahontan cutthroat trout to make the entire 100-mile trip upstream. They would journey from a desert lake on tribal land northeast of Reno to Lake Tahoe before Derby Dam was built in 1905. It’s a joint project involving Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, two federal agencies and the Farmers Conservation Alliance.