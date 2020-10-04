Man shot by Rockford police remains in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A 21-year-old man shot by Rockford police during a traffic stop remains in critical condition. The Rockford Register star says police Friday evening tried to stop the man who was allegedly wanted on warrants including for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery. Police allege the man drove off, crashed into another vehicle, fled and approached another motorist while appearing to have a weapon. That’s when police fired shots. However, a weapon was not recovered from the scene. The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.