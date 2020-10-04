LA Kings acquire D Maatta from Blackhawks for F Morrison

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) --

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Olli Maatta from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for minor league forward Brad Morrison. Maatta spent last season with the Blackhawks after six seasons with the Penguins. The Finnish blueliner had four goals and 13 assists in 65 games before adding three goals and three assists in nine playoff games. The trade of Maatta clears salary cap space for the Blackhawks, who acquired him in June 2019.