James Robinson tallies 100-plus yards for the third time this season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Jaguars suffered their third loss in a row Sunday, losing 33-25 against the Bengals, however James Robinson was one of their bright spots. The Lutheran grad accumulated 100-plus yards for the third time this season, the other being against the Titans and Dolphins.

Robinson ran for 75 yards on 17 attempts, while reeling in 4 catches for 32 yards. Robinson's versatility is something the Jaguars have used to early and often in games, making him an asset against opposing defenses. Robinson's biggest rush of the day went for 14 yards, and his longest reception was also 14 yards.

The Jaguars sit at 1-3 overall, and gear up for the Houston Texans in week five.