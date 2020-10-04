Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas
of to potentially widespread frost.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
