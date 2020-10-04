 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas
of to potentially widespread frost.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

