Community leaders share memories had with John McNamara

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A line that wrapped around the parking lot of Fitzgerald Funeral Home.

“It was 1:15 and crowded. It’s going to be crowded through 6 o’clock tonight," said Mayor Greg Jury, Loves Park Mayor.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people from the community showed their respects for former Mayor John McNamara.

“He was a wonderful, classy gentleman that I won’t ever forget," said Joe Chiarelli, 14th Ward alderman.

Last Wednesday, McNamara died at the age 81 of complications of dementia.

He served as Rockford's 37th mayor from 1981 to 1989.

During his time as mayor, some say he created a long lasting impact.

“The outpouring of love from the citizens for the family and friends that really loved him as a person," said Chiarelli.

Mayor Greg Jury of Loves Park shares his memories with McNamara.

Jury says he’ll always remember one saying of McNamara's - “When you are making decisions, make sure you are making decisions for the entire area not just your community.”

On the other hand, 14th ward alderman, Joe Chiarelli, talks about his relationship with McNamara that went back several years.

“In his legal career, in his time in service, in council member and as a mayor," said Chiarelli.

Chiarelli says all of the qualities McNamara had, "he was always a gentleman, very classy, always respectful, loving," have been carried down.

“It's evident that his children and the way they handle themselves in the community. The respect and love they have for this community just pours out through their veins," said Chiarelli.

And even after his passing, these men say John's legacy will always live in Rockford, and they will help keep it alive.