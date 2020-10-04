A cold and frosty start to a warmer work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a nice day of rainfall, a new pattern has just begun in the Stateline. Sunny skies that stretch nearly from horizon to horizon. Sadly, we may see a few clouds hear there, but nothing overwhelming. Warmer temperatures will soon follow.

PATCHY FROST:

First, we have a cold Monday morning in store. The chance for patchy frost is back for tonight. Temperatures will be falling greatly into the lower to middle '30s across Northern Illinois. We are mixing clear skies with dew points being fairly close to our temperatures and winds will be calm. If any day meets the perfect requirements for frost, Sunday night into Monday morning is it. In conclusion, Cover any sensitive plants by Sunday night to keep the flowers alive to enjoy slightly warmer days to come.

A chance for patchy frost is possible through Monday morning.

RAINY RECAP:

Saturday's showers brought a nice soaking rainfall to the Stateline for a few hours. We picked up about a tenth of an inch from yesterday's system. This is a decent place to be as far as monthly rainfall totals are concerned. We are nearly a quarter of an inch below the monthly average, but September is still keeping us well above average for rainfall for the season so far. About 3" over to be exact for anyone keeping count at home. However, we will get an extended break from rainfall starting this Monday.

DRY AND WARM :

Sunny days will be in abundance as a high-pressure system pushes into the area. This will also have the result of some very strong winds on Monday. Wind speeds will be as highs as 20 MPH with wind gusts reaching near 30 MPH. This will lead to some hazardous travel, especially along east and westbound roadways. Dry conditions will continue well into the next work week as well under a very dry pattern.

Strong winds are likely by Monday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be much warmer to start out with highs in the lower 60's. A high-pressure system will push past the region pulling in much warmer air starting Tuesday. Highs will be near the '70s and that transition will not change for a while. Therefore, the Climate Prediction Center is highlighting the chance for temperatures to stay warmer than average. In addition, this will last through the next work week and extend into the following weekend.