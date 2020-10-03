Wisconsin’s Johnson says he has virus; at least 3rd senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he tested positive for the coronarivus. Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday morning. He’s the third Republican senator to report a positive test this week, joining Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and adding to tension in Washington since President Donald Trump announced his positive test Friday. Johnson self-quarantined in Wisconsin for two weeks last month after he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 but says he tested negative during that period. He returned to Washington on Tuesday and says he was exposed soon after that to someone else who tested positive. Johnson says he was tested Friday afternoon after learning of the exposure and tested positive.