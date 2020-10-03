UK, EU leaders urge intensified talks on elusive trade deal

LONDON (AP) — The prime minister of Britain and the chief of the European Union told their chief negotiators Saturday to get back together and push “intensively” to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before time runs out in a matter of weeks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Saturday to try to overcome a roadblock in the trade talks. They said they agreed “that progress had been made in recent weeks but that significant gaps remained.” Each side wants the other to compromise in areas including fishing rights and competition rules. Britain left the EU politically in January, but remains economically tied to the bloc until Dec. 31.