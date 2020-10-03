Texas police search for man who threw punch in viral video

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man told police that a Donald Trump supporter sucker punched him outside a Texas convenience store in an incident that was captured on a viral video. Denton police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man who committed the assault Saturday afternoon. The video shows a man in a hat yelling profanities at the victim as an anti-Donald Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background. The suspect then punched the victim in the face. Police say the unidentified victim suffered a broken tooth and a wound under his right eyebrow.